Sofapaka trio land Betika goodies

Title-chasing Sofapaka have a reason to celebrate after the trio of head coach John Baraza, striker Umaru Kasumba and keeper Justin Ndikumana were awarded Sh100,000 each by their sponsors, Betika, for their exemplary performances this season.

Kasumba was named the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) February player of the month due to his goal scoring exploits while Baraza and Ndikumana received the corresponding March awards and due to that recognition, the sponsors have added them a further reward.

“This is something really good by the sponsors, to support us and award us at this time of the season. I know that this will pose a challenge to the other players to also work hard and get those awards because now we know that the sponsors will reward us as well. Overall, it will make us as a team improve,” coach Baraza said.

Kasumba was grateful to the sponsors for their gesture and promised the team will work harder to get results on the pitch.

“It is a great gesture and now everyone have to work hard. It is also good for the motivation of the players and I hope we will continue in this way and more players from Sofapaka will be awarded the monthly trophies,” stated Kasumba, who is also vying for the golden boot.

Batoto Ba Mungu are embroiled in a long shot title duel with Gor Mahia with this hurried campaign set to conclude before the end of the month to allow players join their national teams for preparations for the African cup of Nations that kicks off on June 21.