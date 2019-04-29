Kisumu storms KRU Championship semis after win over MMUST

Kisumu RFC thumped Masinde Murilo University of Science and Technology (MMUST) 26-8 to seal a place in the KRU Championship semi-finals at Mamboleo ASK Showground.

Kisumu, coached by Howard Okwemba, will now play Catholic Monks as they seek to return to the Kenya Cup while in the second semi-final will pit United States International University against the host Western Bulls.

It was sweet revenge for Kisumu, who lost 40-21 in the regular season against the students in Kakamega. Coach Okwemba was happy with his charges and said they are now focusing on the Monks.

Bulls sailed to the last four without kicking the ball after their opponents Mombasa RFC failed to show up for the game at the Bull's Ring in Kakamega.

Semifinal winners will return to 2019/2020 Kenya Cup to replace relegated Strathmore Leos and University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine.

In the KRU Nationwide quarterfinals, Maseno University overcame Technical University of Mombasa Marines 23-20 to qualify to the semis.

Former Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship side, Moi University’s Arsonists, ended Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture’s and Technology’s dream of returning to the second tier league with a 27-17 win while Northern Suburbs walloped Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology 41-0.

Eldoret RFC narrowly beat Stingers 8-3 in another quarterfinal match. In the semis, Maseno will host Eldoret RFC while Moi University will welcome Northern Suburbs. Finalists will replace Ngong and Kitale RFC who were relegated from the second tier league.