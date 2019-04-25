Zidane to prioritise LaLiga title next season

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is prioritising LaLiga and wrestling the title back from Barcelona next season.

Barca are on the brink of a 26th league crown following their win over Alaves on Tuesday, while Real are a distant third in the table.

Zidane, who returned to the club in March as the third coach of a turbulent campaign, wants to redress the balance next term and could not resist a cheeky dig at their arch rivals.

Zidane said: “Next year we’re going to try to start the league in the best way because the league is the day to day and it’s very important, almost since pre-season. We’re going to try to start very well because if not it’s going to be difficult again.”

“You have to put the league as the first objective. We have always had the league in mind, but there has been a team in front that has done very well. It’ll be the main objective of next season because it’s the most difficult.”

“We have won the league 33 times and Barcelona, ​​how many? Lately, they’re doing well and you have to recognise when the opposing team does well and congratulate them. But in history, Real Madrid has won the league more. This is not to defend ourselves, but to put it in context. Next year we want to change that dynamic.

“I always say that for me the most important thing is the league because it is the day to day and it is the most difficult. In the Champions League you have fewer games and the league is 38 matches. We must not fail in this competition and we will try to win every title.”