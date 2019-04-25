Sharks coach remain bullish despite another stalemate

Despite stretching their winless run to eight matches following their one-all draw against AFC Leopards at Moi Stadium, Kasarani, yesterday, Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya remains optimistic of a powerful finish as the Kenyan Premier League head for the home straight.

Sharks who played the last 26 minutes of the match a man less were headed for yet another loss following Whyvonne Isuza’s first-minute strike but George Abege netted in stoppage time to help the Karibangi side keep their ninth place on the log.

Muluya hailed his charges for the one point gained but observed they must do better if they are to finish in a respectable position in two months.

“It was a tough match since we conceded in the first minute and played with one man less for the better part of the second half,” said Muluya.

“I know we have now gone for eight matches without a win but there should be no cause for alarm. We might have not won recently but we can win the remaining nine league matches. We have had some condensed matches and did some rotation which has really not worked as we wished but we will bounce back.”

His Leopards counterpart, Andre Casa Mbungo blamed his players of lack of concentration when it mattered.

“It’s disappointing to concede in the last minute but we are happy with the point gained. We played well, had a numerical advantage but we were unfortunate to share spoils. We really hoped to win the match and move a place high but Sharks played well despite the red card.”

Sharks defence line worked overtime in containing the dribbling prowess and pace from wing wizard Paul Were whose dangerous runs saw Sharks coach instruct two of his defenders to keep close tabs on him.

Were who fed Isuza with pinpoint cross to break the deadlock 24 seconds into the game demonstrated why his name has always appeared in the national team with a performance which earned him praises from the fans.

Sharks, on the other hand, displayed their passing football after a nervous start but their efforts to restore parity were dealt a blow after Ian Taifa received his marching orders in the second half for a second bookable offence.

However, a defensive lapse allowed Abege, who had replaced Sydney Simale headed home the equaliser.

In other matches played Ulinzi Stars beat Vihiga United 1-0 at Afraha Stadium. Red-hot Enosh Ochieng scored the lone goal of the match in the 14th minute to take his goal tally to 14. Western Stima stretched their winless run to 12 matches after playing Nzoia Sugar to a barren draw at Sudi Stadium. Chemelil Sugar beat KCB 2-1 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.