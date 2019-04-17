Roll ball teams gear up to defend regional titles

Kenya men and women’s national roll ball teams are upbeat to extend their dominance in the region during the fifth edition of the East Africa Championships set for between May 15-19 at Uganda Christian University in Mukono.

Both teams have won the regional trophies since the tournament’s inception in 2013 (men) and 2015 (women). The men’s competition has been held four times, while the women’s showpiece thrice. They will meet teams from Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan and hosts Uganda.

The Kenya Roll Ball Federation named a provisional squad of 32 (women) and 30 (men) who will soon be trimmed to final 28- 14 for each gender. The teams held their first training session last weekend at the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani Gate 4 VIP parking lot.

Martin Abunde, the women’s team head coach said both the playing and technical units are focused on retaining the title. He said at the moment, all his 32 players are at par but the ensuing training sessions will help them separate the wheat from the chaff and spot the really exceptional ones for the Mukono assignment.

“The girls are in good shape and have all ticked the strength and endurance boxes. My task will be quite tough in the coming weekends where I have to axe some players and remain with a formidable lineup for the title defence campaign,” said Abunde, who also coaches 2018 handball league winners Black Mamba.

St. Paul’s University and Glory Outreach Assemblies have donated six players and Archibella (5). The Hornets, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Kenyatta and Meru universities have three players each in the provisional squad. Other varsity sides are Kirinyaga (2) and Chuka (1)