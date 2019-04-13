Kaya play Buruburu in a rematch to decide winners

Kaya Tiwi and Buruburu return to the courts today for the girls' basketball rematch as the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) Term One Games end today at the Shanzu Teachers College.

The two met in the group stages, where the hosts forced a 53-49 win against the visitors. On their way to the final, Nairobi representatives Buruburu slid past Tigoi Girls 59-47 in one of the semi-finals yesterday as Kaya triumphed over St Brigid's 69-38 in the second semi.

Kaya assistant coach Evelyn Adhiambo revealed the school has invested heavily in the basketball team and they feel indebted as they look forward to returning the favour by retaining the trophy.

"Our girls have played well in the semis. Both our defence and offence department worked in unison and we can’t wait for the finals to prove a point,” said Adhiambo.

Buruburu's coach Julius Otieno said his side is looking forward to their rematch against Kaya Tiwi. He said: "Facing the defending champions isn't easy. We have to go back to the drawing board and adjust accordingly.”

In the boys’ final, Dagoretti play Laiser Hill, thanks to a 67-44 win against Alliance in one of the last four matches. Laiser overwhelmed Agoro Sare 82-51 in another semi-final setting the stage for today's gruelling battle with Dagoretti in the boys' finals. Agoro will take on Alliance in the playoff match.

Meanwhile, the Nairobi region won the girls' swimming title, garnering 540 points. Coast and Central region finished in the second and third positions with 457 and 327 points respectively.

In the boys’ category, hosts emerged overall winners with 545 points as Nairobi and Nyanza completed the podium with 439 and 235 points respectively.