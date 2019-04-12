Weru confident his charges will qualify for the top six next season

Menengai Oilers have set their sights on the Kenya Cup playoffs come next season.

Oilers, who were promoted from the championship last season, finished eighth in the Kenya Cup with 36 points.

Head coach Gibson Weru said the playoff for next season is a realistic target for his charges next season.

“This has been a good season for us. The boys have worked hard and I believe next year we can compete with the big boys and qualify for the playoffs,” added Weru.

The former Kenya Sevens international attributes his success to having boys who finished secondary school.

"The vast majority of players finished secondary school one or two years ago and they are easy to coach. They are always willing to listen and putting their bodies on the line and that has served us well this season,” added Weru.

The Oilers claimed the scalps of Quins winning 14-5, they beat Nondies 30-17, edged Mwamba 34-24 and pipped Homeboyz 26-24 as some of their big wins of this season.

The Oilers lost one game at home this season, going down to Impala 24-22 and Weru said the home form was key in ensuring they survived the first year of the league.

“Home form is critical because if you can win your home games, you can survive in the league," added Weru.

He said the focus will now turn to the Great Rift 10-a-side tournament slated for April 20-22 at the Nakuru Athletic Club and national Sevens circuit in July.

"We will field young players for the Nakuru tens and start preparing for the Sevens tournament," added Weru.

He said they have nothing to fear come the Sevens season. “If you look at our performance for the past two seasons, it's been good and we have pushed the big teams all the way. We are planning to have a good preseason to get our players fit and firing for the circuit,” added Weru.