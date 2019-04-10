TOUGH SUMMER

Rodriguez faces uncertain summer at Bayern

Rodriguez has previously hinted he would like a return to the Bernabeu.

In Summary

• The Colombia international is in the second of a two-year loan deal with Bundesliga giants

• Madrid are in hot pursuit of Chelsea winger Eden Hazard

Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez celebrates during a past match
Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez celebrates during a past match
Image: /REUTERS

James Rodriguez could face a tough summer ahead with parent club Real Madrid not interested in keeping him and Bayern unlikely to make his loan move permanent, according to reports in Spain.

The Colombia international is in the second of a two-year loan deal with Bundesliga giants Bayern and his future will once again be up in the air this summer.

Rodriguez, who burst onto the international scene at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, has previously hinted he would like a return to the Bernabeu and look to force his way back into Madrid’s first-team plans.

However, according to Spanish publication Marca, Rodriguez doesn’t fit into Zinedine Zidane’s plans at Madrid and they won’t change their stance, despite freeing up a space for another European player.

Madrid are in hot pursuit of Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, who would be in direct competition with Rodriguez, and are confident they can finally get their man this summer.

Meanwhile, Marca also report that Bayern are unlikely to make Rodriguez’s loan deal permanent. This means the 27-year-old could face a potentially awkward summer but there is still interest in his services.

Serie A giants Juventus - on the brink of winning an eighth consecutive Serie A title — are monitoring his situation. Premier League clubs have also shown interest, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

 

by JONATHAN SPENCER
Sports
10 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Western Stima fail to land striker from All Stars
    23m ago Sports

  2. We have set the stage right to defend the title-Laiser coach
    12h ago Sports

  3. Ronaldo fit for Juventus clash with Ajax - Allegri
    12h ago World

  4. Sempala switches from yellow to green
    12h ago Football

  5. Road to Karen Masters heads to Thika Sports Club this ...
    12h ago Golf

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES