Newcomers off to a good start

Newcomers Dagoretti on cloud nine after seeing off pool favourite Alliance

In Summary

Kaya Tiwi's Babra Diana (with ball towers over Mua Girls opponents during their opening match
Kaya Tiwi's Babra Diana (with ball towers over Mua Girls opponents during their opening match
Image: ANDREW KASUKU

Newcomers  Dagoretii High rugby 15’s team were on cloud nine after they saw off pool favourite  Alliance  13-5 in their opening match during the national schools' games at the Shanzu Teachers College yesterday.

Dagoretti’s coach Victor Walgwe said he is impressed with the good start and their win was not an easy one given ‘Alliance are a very technical side and favourites in their pool.

He said; "This is our first participation at the nationals and the win is a morale booster ahead of the remaining matches. However, being first-timers does not necessarily imply inferiority on our part. We are hoping for nothing but the best,”

In other matches played at the same venue, Maseno High School beat Kwale High 14 –3 as Kangaru from Eastern beat Galana from Coast 34-0, leaving the Eastern side elated.

Maseno’s games master, Erick Awonda said his boys would have done much better had they not taken long to adopt.

“We witnessed general unease among the boys but after the pep talk from the coach, the boys settled and were good to go although it was not the best of our performance.  We play Dagoretti and Alliance in the remaining matches but we have set our eyes on the trophy.”

Meanwhile, all rugby 15’ and 7’s matches started in a sombre mood as players observed a minutes’ silence in remembrance of a player who died just a day before the games started.

Daniel Mokua, a form four pupil at Muhuri Muchiri secondary school in Nairobi, drowned in the Indian Ocean on Monday when he and his colleagues detoured from their accommodation facility at Shimo La Tewa High School.

 

by EUGENE OMILO
Sports
10 April 2019 - 05:00

