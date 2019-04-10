New Dandora stadium set for unveiling in July, says Sonko

The new Dandora Stadium which is still under construction in Nairobi’s Embakasi North Constituency is now set for unveiling in the next two months.

Nairobi City Governor Mike Sonko has promised that the modern stadium will be unveiled by July to pave way for a major football tournament for all the 17 sub-counties in Nairobi. Sonko said the construction of the Dandora stadium is part of his election promises to Nairobi residents.

“Construction of the Dandora Stadium is part of my promises to Nairobians during the campaigns. My administration will also construct four other sports facilities in Kihumbuini, Woodley, Jacaranda and Kariokor,” said the Governor.

The new Dandora Stadium, which is being constructed according to Fifa international standards, will have notable features like; artificial turf, seats, a gym centre, modern stalls and floodlights.

Nairobi City County assistant director of sports John Barasa said the Dandora Stadium once unveiled will be able to host international matches.

“The new Dandora Stadium together with the other four stadia to be constructed by Sonko’s administration will radically change the sports landscape in Nairobi and the country at large. There is no other county that has managed to construct five modern facilities in the last 6 years,” stated Barasa. Eng. Justus Musembi, who is the supervisor in charge of the Dandora Stadium construction, said the new facility will have a capacity of 12,000.

“The new stadium will be the third best stadium in the country after Kasarani and Nyayo stadiums. Nairobi residents will for the first time in nearly 36 years witness the opening of a modern football stadium since 1983 when the Kenyan government unveiled the current Nyayo Stadium,” said Musembi.

Nairobi City County Sports Board chairman Hashim Kamau hailed Sonko’s blueprint on the development of sports in the county saying once the projects are fully implemented, Nairobi residents will be able to develop their talents due to the availability of sports infrastructure.