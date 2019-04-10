Bandari eager to inflict damage to Gor's title defence

Very few teams domestically have handed Gor Mahia with very many low moments than Bandari.

The KPA-sponsored side inflicted the defending champions the first league defeat this season and when they meet again tomorrow in the SportPesa Shield Cup, it will not be beyond them to dump K’Ogalo.

“It’s a tough match but one that we have prepared well for. We know Gor are the best team in the country over the last couple of years but we have shown we have players capable of matching their level,” said play maker David Kenga.

Bernard Mwalala’s charges warmed up for the encounter with a gritty league win over Shield holders Sharks and will have a nearly full squad to choose from.

William Wadri and Hassan Abdalla have proved reliable in front of goal and will be counted on to do the damage against a Gor side that suffered a chastening loss in their quest for history in the CAF Continental Cup when RS Berkane rammed away comfortable 2-0 victors on Sunday.

The absence of nearly half their starting 11 will be pointed out as a mitigating factor but regardless of who Hassan Oktay’s sends out today, another defeat will not be taken kindly.

Dennis Oliech and Francis Mustapha disappointed on Sunday but Oktay might hand them an opportunity to make amends today. Haron Shakava, Shafique Batambuze and Ernest Wendo are all likely to return to the starting line up after sitting out the continents first leg game through suspension.

K’Ogalo will be eager to see if Rwandan marksman Jacques Tuyisenge will return to the team after missing the Berkane match.Tuyisenge will be ineligible to play in the the return match in Morocco.

Should he start, Felly Mulumba and his defensive colleagues will be presented with a tough afternoon to keep him from disturbing the peace of their goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo.

But Tuyisenge’s superb movements will require supply of proper passes and whether either Francis Kahata or Kenneth Muguna or indeed both start is something that will hold the key to the eventual outcome of this finely poised tie.