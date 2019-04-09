Rift Valley confident of topping medal standings in Mumias

Rift Valley team are confident of topping the overall medal standings at this year's national primary schools championships set for tomorrow in Mumias.

Rift valley will send 70 athletes to the three-day championship. The rift valley primary schools sports chairman Edwin Kiptis said the target was to finish top.

"We have a very formidable team across all disciplines and with the talent on offer, we should be able to win," said Kiptis.

Ronald Maritim from Atepwo Primary School in Bomet broke an 18-year javelin record set by Olympics silver medallist Julius Yego in 2001 and has set his sights on winning the national crown

Maritim threw a distance of 60m breaking Yego’s 2001 record of 58M while another contender, Isaac Nkorroi from Narok was also within the record with a 59.9m.

Yego was a pupil at Soba River Primary School in Tinderet when he set both the provincial and national records. The team includes 3,000m and 5,000m winner Benson Sigei from Nakuru who will team up with Rapahel Dapash from Narok.

Sheila Kwambai and Irene Jemutai from Elgeyo Marakwet and Nandi will represent the region in 5000M girls Pamela Jeptoo and Sharon Chepkoech will be in the 2000M girls steeplechase.

In 5000m walk boys, Vincent Langat and Erick Kipngetich both from Kericho county will take on other regions representing while Alice Ekiru who was voted the overall best girl will be in 800 meters race

Ekiru was voted the best female athlete when she won all three events she was participating in during the championships. She will represent the region in 400M, 800 m and 4x 400 relays girls

The 1500M winner Emmanuel Wanyonyi from Trans-nzoia together with Pius Kiprob from Elgeyo Marakwet will represent the region in the event.

In sprints, Lucy Ejore from Nandi and Daisy Chepngetich have been selected to represent in 100M while Joseph Kakwi and Silvester Mututua from Nankuru and Narok will take boys 100m.