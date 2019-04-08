Sony coach lauds players for rallying from a goal down to register away win

Sony Sugar coach Patrick Odhiambo has hailed his players for the character depicted against Posta Rangers where they rallied from a goal down to win 2-1 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos yesterday.

Sony returned to winning ways after losing their previous matches to Gor Mahia and Ulinzi Stars, but had to do it the hard way after Rangers broke the deadlock barely a minute into the encounter.

Odhiambo, who returned to the touchline after being handed his marching orders against Gor for dissent, said his players deserved pats on their backs for their relentless fights even when they were a goal down.

“It was a tough match but credit goes to my players for their character. They fought their hearts out even when we were down and won the match,” said Odhiambo. “Their fighting spirit,teamwork and concentration levels was commendable and I hope we will be able to replicate the same against Mathare United in our next match.”

The former Chemelil Sugar coach further attributed the win to the confidence gained after taking Gor Mahia all the way before losing narrowly, 3-2,at Moi Stadium, Kisumu in their previous encounter.

“We picked vital lessons and confidence from the match and I am happy the boys executed our strategy as agreed before kickoff. Even though we were on the receiving end of poor officiating against Gor, the confidence gained is immense and it paid dividends today.”

Rangers got an early lead through Francis Nambute but Sony replied through Ugandan import Robert Achema in the 37th minute. Ambrose Ayoyi earned Sony the three points with his 87th strike.

The loss by the relegation-threatened Rangers saw them stretch their winless run to seven matches.The John Kamau coached side are bound to play Chemelil Sugar in their next match.

Elsewhere, Abdalla Hassan netted in the 75th minute goal to hand Bandari a 1-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks at Mbaraki Stadium.

At the Kericho Green Stadium, Umaru Kasumba’s brace inspired Sofapaka to a 2-0 win over Zoo Kericho to reduce the gap between them and league leaders Gor Mahia to four. Kasumba found the back of the net in the 28th and 59th minutes. Kakamega Homeboyz downed Chemelil Sugar 2-0while KCB humiliated Vihiga United 3-0.