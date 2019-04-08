Nondies playoffs disappear after losing to Quins

Willis Ojal has launched a scathing attack at match officials in charge of the cash between his Nondies side and Quins which saw his quench for a Kenya Cup playoff chance go up in smoke over the weekend.

Nondies lost 15-12 to Quins to finish seventh on the log with 43 points and miss out on the playoffs with an angry Ojal terming officiating a 'disaster'.

“I must say the officiating in the game was an absolute disgrace. So many calls were not given and we came very close in the last 10 minutes but the refereeing was not good at all. I am sure we would have won the game had the decisions gone our way,” added Ojal.

However, Ojal said there were positives to take from the game ahead of their Enterprise Cup quarterfinal showdown against Kabras this weekend.

"We have to reset and channel our energies onto the next game in the Enterprise. The boys showed character and never gave up until the end,” added Ojal.

In a scrappy contest, Quins drew first blood when skipper Peter Misango controlled the ball from the base of the scrum to barge over the line but Lyle Asiligwa missed the conversion. Nondies dominated possession and were rewarded when Steven Odhiambo peeled off from an attacking maul to touch down for an unconverted try to tie the score at 5-5. Quins finished the half stronger and Misango put half back Dominic Osino over the whitewash with Asiligwa kicking over the conversion for a 12-5 lead at the interval. On resumption Asiligwa kicked over penalty to widen the lead to 15-5

Nondies regrouped and substitute Henry Fulbright crossed the whitewash with Bryan Juma adding the conversion. The White Shirts piled pressure in the closing stages but could not get the breakthrough.

Nakuru finished fourth on the log with 47 points after a bonus point 26-12 win over relegated Mean Machine at the University of grounds. Mwamba finished fifth with 45 points after securing a losing bonus point in their 32-24 defeat to Menengai Oilers.

Impala, who lost 32-22 to Kabras qualify for the playoffs after finishing sixth. Strathmore Leos' 11-year stint in the Kenya Cup came to an end after losing 24-0 to Blak Blad in a varsity derby.

In the playoffs, Quins take on Impala on April 27 with the winner facing off with champions KCB on May 4. Nakuru host Mwamba with the winner travelling to Kakamega to take on Kabras in the semis.