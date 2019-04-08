Chase Amira coach wants improvement in mental strength despite win

Chase Amira will have to work on their finishing power and check their mental strength as they forge forward in the Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League, coach Thomas Mucheni has observed.

Despite coming from a goal down to beat Kenyatta University 2-1 at City Park Stadium yesterday, Mucheni rued lack of mental strength and missed chance for the slim win. He also observed that the same happened during Amira’s season-opener against Telkom, a game which ended in a barren draw.

“Today’s game was a bit tough. Our play was okay but we lacked in terms of mental strength,” said Mucheni.

Both teams had their highs and lows in the duel but Amira, who created several chances, bagged maximum points. KU’s Nelly Ogutu was the first to sound the boards in the 12th minute of the opening quarter for the students to take a 0-1 lead. Coach Moses Kaguchi’s charges, however, squandered the advantage.

The varsity side, which is mainly made up of new players (first year students) went off the radar and went on to concede a penalty shot after a pass was made through the center (an off the script move) in the second quarter and Pauline Naise duly punished them in the 25th minute.

Kaguchi said: “The motive was right, to change the game, but it did not materialise hence putting them down.”

After the breather, Chase Amira pressed KU in their danger zone but missed several chances as the latter laboured in vain to push play back to the midfield. The home side’s persistence paid off in the 43rd minute when Yvette Kanyandong connected well with a short pass from Lean Omwandho to score the winning goal.

Despite garnering a paltry one point in their first two ties of the season, Kaguchi is positive his lineup will finish the season in the top five. He is happy with with his team’s display, saying they showed character.

“The game was tough. My charges had it with them but small lapses of concentration. We got promoted last year and this is a learning process and I am really proud of them. They played well and shown character and that is what we wanted to see,” said Kaguchi.