Kipserem wins Rotterdam marathon

Kenyan Marius Kipserem has won the 39th Rotterdam Marathon.

The 30-year-old, who also won in 2016, recorded a time of 2:04:10, a course record. The old course record stood at 2.04.27, which since 2009 was in the name of the Kenyan Duncan Kibet. This was the second victory for Kipserem having won in 2016 in 2:06.11

Turk Kaan Özbilen, finished the marathon second in 2.05.28 as Emmanuel Saina took the final podium position when he registered 2.05.43

In a tactical race, Kipserem shook off Saina with seven kilometers to go Dutchman Abdi Nageeye could go along with the favorites for a long time, but had to let the leading group go after more than 30 kilometers. In addition to Kipserem and Saino, the Kenyans Vincent Rono and Josphat Kiptoo Boit also joined. Dutch record The Dutchman Nageeye remained strong and smashed the Dutch record. With its end time 02:06:16, it was exactly 2 minutes faster than the old record.