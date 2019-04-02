Kibra Soccer Academy finally get revenge on Nyuki

Kibera Girls Soccer Academy finally got their revenge on Nyuki Starlets with a 2-0 win over the weekend during the Football Kenya Federation women’s Premier League but team’s coach Byrones Khainga believes there is still a lot of ground to cover going forward

The Nairobi-based outfit had succumbed to Kakamega side 2-0 during the women’s Division One League play-offs at the Afraha Stadium early this year to finish second but still qualified for the top tier.

Khainga said they began life in the Premier League on the wrong footing but as the season progresses, they are slowly getting comfortable and positive results will start trickling in if the weekend result is anything to go by.

The official said they have so far lost three matches and won two and the development indicates that they are stabilising.

“It’s a good feeling we won against Nyuki who had defeated us in the playoffs but that doesn't mean we become complacent. We are work in progress and we hope to build on the win going forward,” said the official.

He added: “The team has gelled well and we are optimistic of bettering our performance in the next match against Spedag.”

At the same time, league leaders and champions Vihiga Queens' coach Alex Alumira is not carried away with the current team’s performance.

The team remain unbeaten from eight matches after recording two wins over the weekend with a 2-0 over Kayole Starlets and 6-1 against Soccer Queens.

He said: “This is just the manifestation of the effort we put in during our offseason and we hope to maintain the good performance in the forthcoming fixtures.”