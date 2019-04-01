Prisons in tough pool as GSU gets it easy

• The Kenyans have been drawn alongside last year's fourth-placed Al swehly of Libya, VC Espoire (Ivory Coast), FAP (Cameroon), Woliata l (Ethiopia) and Rukinzo of Burundi.
Kenya Prisons men’s volleyball team have landed in tough pool ‘C’ as the African Club Championship gets underway today in Cairo, Egypt.
Commenting on the draws, Prisons’ official David Lung’aho said the pool was tough but remained confident of scaling through to the quarter-finals.
“We have four tough teams in this pool and it is no doubt the group of death. However, we are confident of going through but for this to happen, we will have to take one match at a time if we are to go past the group stages,” said Lung’aho.
He added: “We also wish our brothers GSU the very best of luck. On paper, they in a relatively easier pool. Both of us are representing the nation and we are targeting a podium finish.”
National champions General Service Unit are in Pool ‘D’ alongside the University of Zimbabwe, VC Mwangaza (COD), AS FAG (Guinea), Asaria (Libya) and neighbours Nemostars of Uganda.
Champions Al Ahly headline Pool ‘A’ alongside Injis (Cote d'Ivoire), Police 6 (Botswana), Mugher (Ethiopia) and Ahly Tripoli (Libya).
Pool 'B' will feature Smouha (Egypt), Gisagara(Rwanda), Christian (Uganda), Gendarmarie (Madagascar) and Etihad (Libya).
