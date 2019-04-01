Prisons in tough pool as GSU gets it easy

Kenya Prisons men’s volleyball team have landed in tough pool ‘C’ as the African Club Championship gets underway today in Cairo, Egypt.

In the draw conducted yesterday, the Kenyans have been drawn alongside last year's fourth-placed Al swehly of Libya, VC Espoire (Ivory Coast), FAP (Cameroon), Woliata l (Ethiopia) and Rukinzo of Burundi.

Commenting on the draws, Prisons’ official David Lung’aho said the pool was tough but remained confident of scaling through to the quarter-finals.