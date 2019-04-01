KENYANS LAND TRICKY POOLS

Prisons in tough pool as GSU gets it easy

In Summary

• The Kenyans have been drawn alongside last year's fourth-placed Al swehly of Libya, VC Espoire (Ivory Coast),  FAP (Cameroon), Woliata l (Ethiopia) and Rukinzo of Burundi.

Brian Meli prepares to serve during a training session at Kasarani recently
Image: ERICK BARASA

Kenya Prisons men’s volleyball team have landed in tough pool ‘C’  as the African Club Championship gets underway today in Cairo, Egypt.

In the draw conducted yesterday, the Kenyans have been drawn alongside last year's fourth-placed Al swehly of Libya, VC Espoire (Ivory Coast),  FAP (Cameroon), Woliata l (Ethiopia) and Rukinzo of Burundi.

Commenting on the draws, Prisons’ official David Lung’aho said the pool was tough but remained confident of scaling through to the quarter-finals.

“We have four tough teams in this pool and it is no doubt the group of death. However, we are confident of going through but for this to happen, we will have to take one match at a time if we are to go past the group stages,” said Lung’aho.

He added: “We also wish our brothers GSU the very best  of luck.  On paper, they in a relatively easier pool. Both of us are representing the nation and we are targeting a podium finish.”

National champions General Service Unit are in Pool ‘D’  alongside the University of Zimbabwe, VC Mwangaza (COD), AS FAG (Guinea), Asaria (Libya) and neighbours Nemostars of Uganda.

Champions Al Ahly headline Pool ‘A’ alongside Injis (Cote d'Ivoire), Police 6 (Botswana), Mugher (Ethiopia) and Ahly Tripoli (Libya). 

Pool 'B' will feature Smouha (Egypt),  Gisagara(Rwanda), Christian (Uganda), Gendarmarie (Madagascar) and Etihad (Libya).

 

by AGNES MAKHANDIA Sports Writer
Sports
01 April 2019 - 08:59

