Warders determined to succeed where their women’s counterparts failed a week ago

Kenya Prisons’ men’s volleyball team are targeting an improved performance ahead of the African Club Championship set to serve off on Monday in the Cairo, Egypt.

Prisons finished eighth last year in an event that attracted 24 teams. Team’s middle blocker Rodgers Kipkirui said with the kind of training they have been undergoing, he foresees an improved performance in Cairo.

“We have exhausted every department and we have some players who can now jump serve as compared to last year. We are in the mood and ready to conquer and we remain hopeful,” said Kipkirui.

At the same time, Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has revealed they considered sacking the Kenya Prisons’ women’s team players and officials for failing to follow the right procedures before travelling to the just concluded Africa Club Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

The CS said: “After their forced return to the country, we had a consultative meeting amongst ourselves and talked over it where we resolved everything and therefore all is well. But now, I want to challenge the men’s team to go for a podium finish at the event,” he noted.