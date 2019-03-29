Warders determined to succeed where their women’s counterparts failed a week ago

• Prisons’ finished eighth last year in an event that attracted 24 teams
Kenya Prisons’ men’s volleyball team are targeting an improved performance ahead of the African Club Championship set to serve off on Monday in the Cairo, Egypt.
Prisons finished eighth last year in an event that attracted 24 teams. Team’s middle blocker Rodgers Kipkirui said with the kind of training they have been undergoing, he foresees an improved performance in Cairo.
“We have exhausted every department and we have some players who can now jump serve as compared to last year. We are in the mood and ready to conquer and we remain hopeful,” said Kipkirui.
At the same time, Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has revealed they considered sacking the Kenya Prisons’ women’s team players and officials for failing to follow the right procedures before travelling to the just concluded Africa Club Championships in Cairo, Egypt.
The CS said: “After their forced return to the country, we had a consultative meeting amongst ourselves and talked over it where we resolved everything and therefore all is well. But now, I want to challenge the men’s team to go for a podium finish at the event,” he noted.
Matiang’i was speaking after handing over the flag to the Prisons’ men’s at the Magereza House yesterday. The women’s team was forced to return to the country despite having been scheduled to feature in the classification matches. They have earlier been eliminated in the group stages, The CS also revealed that plans are at an advanced stage to build a Sports Complex in Ruiru for Prisons staff as well as introduce Welfare Sports Day.
Elsewhere, Emmanuel Kosgei has been drafted into the 14-member squad that is expected to leave the country tomorrow for the host nation. Kosgei was not part of the team that participated in the event last year event and will be making his debut next week.
However, the middle blocker will have to muscle for a starting line up against regular and experienced Hudson Wanyama, Timon Kimutai and Kipkirui. Experienced Ibrahim Oduori (captain) and Michael Chemos will take care of the right attacking department while left attackers wing will feature a rich line up of Jairus Kipkosgei, Elphas Makuto, Sila Kipruto and Josephat Kirwa. Setters include Daniel Kiptoo while Kelvin Maiyo as liberos will see Charles Bosire and Peter Kibata muscle for starting role.
