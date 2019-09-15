Somali government slaps Jubaland State with more sanctions

The Federal Government of Somalia plans to cut off working ties with Jubaland State, stop giving it share of the national budget, temporarily halt all development projects and stop paying forces affiliated to it.

This is in a bid to crippling it into submission and to tow the government line, local media reports.

These economic embargoes were allegedly reached during the last cabinet meeting this week with sources telling Online Caasimada that the government will be adding more restrictions in a bid to enforce its political desires in Jubaland. Somalia's country budget for 2019 is $344.2 million.

The government has already started enforcing these directives in what is seen as an economic embargo on Jubaland to force the administration to surrender to the control of the Federal Government and to be remote-controlled from Mogadishu.

These latest economic sanctions come hot on the heels of a previous ban on direct flights from Nairobi to Kismayu slapped on Jubaland immediately after the election of President Madoobe in August.

Sources say the latest embargo is being enforced by Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, who ironically hails from the same Darod clan as Madoobe. The two are at loggerheads over Madoobe's re-election because Farmaajo does not see his own political interest with Madoobe and wants to install his puppet leader like he did in SouthWest State, HirShabeele and now in Galmudug. The President is already thinking of the 2020 elections.

SUBVERSIVE ACTS

A seemingly angry President Ahmed Mohamed Islam aka Madoobe of Jubaland, who is normally known for his cool head, seems to be irked by the latest subversive acts by the Federal Government. He came out gun blazing on Thursday accusing the Federal government of punishing the people of Jubaland by imposing harsh economic and travel restrictions to make their life miserable.

Madoobe was recently elected President of Jubaland in an election opposed by the Federal government in Mogadishu, which claims his re-election was not free and fair and that it contravened election regulations. But then the same government is now extorting to harass and intimidate Jubaland, which is a Federal-State member in Somalia.

"They have gone to the point of telling travellers flying out of Jubaland that the Federal government does not recognise the exit stamp on their passport from Kismayo as if Jubaland is not in Somalia," a frustrated President Madoobe told a news conference after chairing a Jubaland cabinet meeting late on Thursday.

Madoobe said the Federal government has refused to sit with Jubaland to amicably resolve any disagreements and blamed the national government for arresting his security minister Abdirashid Janan while transiting in Mogadishu.

“What is the problem between Jubaland and the Federal Government of Somalia? I have said many times that Jubaland has nothing personal against the Federal government except only that we want revival of Somalia Statehood and the establishment and continuity of the agreed governance systems,” Madoobe said in his rare long speech.

CLAN DISHARMONY

Madoobe questioned Amnesty International’s intentions in regards to the arrest of his Security Minister Janan in Mogadishu in late August. Amnesty International earlier thanked the government for arresting the Jubaland Minister claiming he had committed atrocities in Gedo region. This matter over the minister's arrest is causing a lot of heat within his Marehan sub-clan, same as President Farmaajo and is threatening to get out of hand.

“Amnesty International did not do or say anything when Abdirahman Abdishakur’s guards were killed in Mogadishu, civilians were killed in Baidoa and the man who was claiming they have power got promoted and in fact appointed Commander,” Madoobe added in reference to the appointment of the 32 year old General Odowa Yusuf Rage as Somalia’s Chief of General Staff by President Farmaajo in August 22.

Law experts are worried of the government reaction in fighting Jubaland State for "contravening Somalia's election laws and regulation" and yet they themselves break the same law while trying to enforce unconstitutional decisions.

“You cannot break the law to enforce another law. The Federal Government must lead by example and respect the law otherwise there might be no difference between the two. An illegal action cannot correct a wrong. Somalia is a Federal State and the national government cannot deny Jubaland its share of the national cake,” lawyer Mohamed Hassan said.

TROUBLEMAKERS WARNED

Madoobe did not mince his words in warning politicians funded by the Federal Government claiming to be Presidents of Jubaland. He warned that his government is running out of patience in tolerating such treasonable acts.

“The preservation of Jubaland security is a must. There can never be other Presidents in Jubaland, other governments in place here or anyone who makes such claims anymore. We will do anything possible but whoever wants to be heard we will welcome them. But we will not tolerate anyone who tries to cause insecurity. We will not accept anything that harms Jubaland’s security; we will not accept or tolerate that anymore,”

As if saving his last words for a punch line, Madoobe sent a strong warning to the Federal Government of Somalia.

“If the Federal leadership does not change the way they are dealing with us which only adds problems our response will be different than now and we will be more firm,” Madoobe warned.