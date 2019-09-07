Decreed conservation is genocidal, unsustainable, incompatible with rights

Absolutism is governance by decree. It stands in sharp contrast to constitutional governance, where state conduct is constrained by a constitutional and legal order rigorously enforced.

Open and flagrant disregard to existing laws in a constitutional governance system is the very definition of impunity. The Mau Forest evictions, which are underway, increasingly bear the imprimatur of absolutism and dramatise impunity. This assertion is not frivolously made as substantiated in this following summation of the situation.

By a series of pronouncements between July this year and today, Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko pronounced a new round of evictions to allegedly rid the Mau water tower of forest invaders. In his estimation, 60,000 families will be flushed out of the Mau.

In his highly publicised statements, Tobiko has made it clear that the evictions were a necessary evil, to ensure no further encroachment of the Mau and allow for the restoration of the forest to its original state. Thus, securing a critical catchment area that feeds the entire Maasai Mau and Serengeti ecosystems, a strategic, transboundary natural resource-rich in wildlife and other biodiversity. The good intentions of conservation must be pursued in a manner that comports with the law of the land.

International law recognises the multiple impacts of forced eviction, including the inevitable break up of families, undermined social and cultural ties, disruption of educations, deprivation of necessities such as food, shelter and medicine to such populations, and exposure of innocent persons, especially children to acts of violence, disappearances and rape in camps.

As a result, international law, specifically the United Nations Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement embodied in the Great Lakes Region Protocol on IDPs, and the Kampala Convention on IDPs, takes the view that forced removal should be conducted as a measure of last resort. This is where no other feasible alternatives exist.

The goal of international law governing displacement is the prevention and avoidance of "conditions that might lead to the displacement of persons."

International law extends to every person the right to be "protected against being arbitrarily displaced from his or her home or place of habitual residence." It means, even where property rights are in question such as in the case of the Mau, international law recognises that habitual residence is ordinarily sufficient safeguard against forced eviction.

International law further enjoins states to undertake displacement, if necessary, only after procuring free, informed consent of the affected persons.

It is noteworthy that since Kenya has acceded to many of these instruments, the above international standards are applicable by dint of Article 2(4) of the Constitution.

In recognition of Kenya's strong commitment to these standards, and the need to ensure the existence of a domestic framework to facilitate implementation, Parliament enacted the Prevention, Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons and Communities Act of 2012. This law does the following.

First, it incorporates the UN Guidelines and the Great Lakes Protocol on IDPs explicitly as part of the Act. That means all the prescriptions of these instruments, including what has been advanced above, are binding upon the state.

Second, Section 5 (1) (2) of the Act enjoins the government or any other organisation, body or individual, to guard against factors and avoid conditions that have the potential to result in the displacement of persons and, shall prevent internal displacement including in development projects and environmental conservation. The Act further provides that in exceptional cases, where displacement and relocation due to development projects or projects to preserve the environment may be justified, they must be undertaken in accordance with the applicable law, and proper assistance extended to the affected groups.