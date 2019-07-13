Divided Coast receives crumbs, united it’ll get a slice of the cake

Coast leaders need to come together and speak with one voice on issues of national importance if we are to be taken seriously and given a seat at the national table.

That is what the Umoja Summit Party of Kenya (USPK) is calling for — unity of the Coast people. We as the Coast people should not lie to ourselves that we can get any significant negotiating power when we have failed to unite and speak in one voice.

Let’s face it, every region, except the Coast, has a dominant party associated with it and they are all planning whom they will front as their presidential candidate in 2022. Meanwhile, the people at the Coast are caught up in endless fighting.

It is for this reason that Coast leaders couldn’t adequately fight for projects such as Galana-Kulalu, and it is for the same reason the region has continued to suffer and has not been compensated for historical land injustices.

The USPK seeks to fill the void of leadership at the Coast and is urging all leaders to join hands and go to the national negotiating table and fight for the good of the people.

A few leaders at the Coast cannot sit in closed rooms and then come out and declare who the region will front as its presidential candidate.

That cannot work. It is the people who determine who they want to support as their presidential candidate.

This idea of everyone doing their own thing is why the Coast has not been able to fight for a significant number of people from the region to be appointed to top posts such as CSs, PSs, ambassadors and parastatal chiefs.

If the region were united, we could go to the national table and say, 'the Coast wants a certain percentage of CS posts and the like because we are united and we bring a significant number of votes to the table'.

The region would be able to demand control of the Port of Mombasa, more jobs and investment opportunities. We would also be able to take control of the Blue Economy, Galana-Kulalu and other government projects in the region.

The USPK, or simply Umoja Party, seeks to bring the Coast together because it is a national party that understands the needs of the people. We want to loop in all communities at the Coast to form a united front that can negotiate on the national stage.