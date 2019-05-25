How state officers sabotaged Galana Kulalu project

The failure of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s food security flagship project suggests political warfare if findings of a Senate committee on Galana Kulalu are anything to go by.

A Senate committee session on Tuesday revealed how state officers orchestrated the collapse of the 10,000-acre model farm.

The scheme, allegedly to undermine the President, started when key components that would have made the venture sustainable were dropped.

A milling plant, a school, police station and other facilities were removed when the contract sum was revised downward from Sh14.5 billion to Sh7.2 billion.

At the same time, the project was delayed by 357 days as the contractor — Green Arava of Israel complained that the contract that was to run for 30 calendar months was reviewed midway.

Also dropped was an exchange programme that was to train 300 graduates in Israel. Local leaders said of the 300 taken, none was from the host counties of Kilifi and Tana River.

The Senate Agriculture Committee chaired by Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga says the decisions were from the beginning a deliberate attempt to sabotage the project, which is 85 per cent complete.

“We see that the NIB is in a hurry to abandon the project, something we cannot allow because of the colossal amounts of money sunk in it,” Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko said.

The government has so far spent Sh6.1 billion on the Galana Kulalu irrigation project. The contractor is demanding Sh350 million for works done and certified – which the Agriculture ministry has refused to pay.

The bone of contention revolves around material that was to complete the remaining 15 per cent of the work. The contractor is seeking payment before the equipment — said to be lying idle in Italy and Israel — is delivered. The ministry says it will not pay until it sees a bill of lading.

Irrigation PS Fred Segor said the contractor is owed only Sh8 million. These developments characterise a frosty relationship that even threatens Kenya’s ties with Israel.

Further, the government intends to invoke a clause in the contract that requires Green Arava to pay Sh10,000 per day for the period the works have been delayed.

“Our current frustration is part of the political plot to kill this project. It was done slowly in a different element,” Green Arava chairman Yariv Kedar told Senators on Tuesday.

“The PS seems to ignore the fact that the number of days the contractor has been seeking payment is more than a year,” Green Arava legal boss Ken Kamau said.