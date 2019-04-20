Femicide cases: Raise warriors not wimps

Recently, there has been a heightened reportage of women brutally attacked by their male partners after rejecting them. Some have been stabbed with knives, while yet others hacked to death by partners who were despondent over their break-ups. The jury is still out however, on whether there is an increased incidence of gender-based violence towards young women by their jilted boyfriends, or whether the reportage is a classic Baader-Meinhof phenomenon.

Also known as the recency bias, the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon is a circumstance where something you recently learned about or became aware of, suddenly seems to appear everywhere you turn. There are two reasons for this – the first is selective attention.

Our brains are wired to be prejudiced towards patterns and the brain’s reward centre gets stimulated for successfully detecting a pattern. This increases the chances of being more aware of the subject when we encounter it again.

Second is confirmation bias. Every time you see something related to the subject, your brain tells you that it’s proof the subject has gained notoriety suddenly.

Whether it is a case of recency bias or not, the reaction by the nation has been ludicrous. Many have blamed the female victims for accepting monetary gifts from their boyfriends only to reject them afterwards; others have blamed the men in our society for abandoning their parental and mentor roles over the boy child; while still others have blamed the religious leaders for salivating more on monetary donations from politicians rather than on imparting moral values to society.

Begs the question, at what point did society abdicate personal responsibility? Who is requiring the perpetrators of this violence to own up to their mistakes? Why are we treating the offender like Poseidon, who could not be blamed, and instead all the blame and rage has been deflected to everyone else but the offender himself?

As a nation, we have acceded that 18 years is the legal age where one attains maturity and acquires full legal rights and responsibilities for his or her acts and omissions. Resultantly, one is deemed competent by law to acquire a governance licence, where they are entrusted with electing our national leaders; a marital licence, where they are eligible to become parents; a driving licence where they are capable of safely transporting humans and goods; and a consensual licence, where they can engage in coitus.