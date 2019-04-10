Why I killed Ivy Wangechi, suspected killer tells police

Upon arriving in Eldoret on Monday, the woman was still not picking up his phone calls and he said at some point she switched off her phone, Kingi explained.

"According to him, that angered him prompting him to look for an axe and kill the girl. We are still waiting for him to give more details after he is discharged from hospital," said Kingi.

This was not the first time Kinuthia had been to Eldoret. He said that he used to visit her often in the past. He had visited her on Friday and their meeting did not take long.

"According to him, the girl told him that she was going to her residential place to take off her professional attire. She told him she would be back. However, upon reaching her residential place, the woman switched off her phone, effectively blocking her planned meeting with him," Kingi said.

Her move to block him is what made him travel back to Eldoret on Monday to try and speak with Ivy. He further stated that he felt despised after the woman refused to pick his calls.

"From our sources, the suspect bought the axe and knife in Eldoret. They were sharpened in Eldoret. We’re yet to interrogate him further. Once he is stable, he will be taken to court,” Eldoret East DCI boss.

Mr Kingi added that the girl's parents say they knew Kinuthia

"He used to visit them often, and is a family friend. They were also shocked why Kinuthia killed Ivy. The suspect and the deceased knew each other since childhood."

Ivy died in hospital while being attended to by doctors.