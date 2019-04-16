It's hard to take the apology, says Ivy Wangechi's mother as assailant brought to court

Winfred Waithera, the mother of slain Moi University student Ivy Wangechi, has dismissed the public apology by the father of the assailant.

George Kinuthia, a Thika town businessman, is the father of Naphtali Njahi, who was yesterday charged in an Eldoret court with the murder of Wangechi.

Wangechi was axed to death on Tuesday last week at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Eldoret, where she was a sixth-year student.

Waithera spoke to the Star minutes after Kinuthia apologised to the family over his firstborn son’s act. It’s not easy to just accept and move on, she said.

“It’s not easy for me and my family. All I want now is my peace to mourn and bury my daughter,” Waithera said, adding that she has not privately spoken to Kinuthia or any of his family members.

Kinuthia said at Eldoret law courts that his family was too shocked after learning of the incident. He said that Njahi, the firstborn in a family of four, was reserved and never had a criminal record.

“If I knew it would happen I would have done everything possible to stop it. Kinuthia had not complained to me about any problem and I just can't tell why this happened. We are sorry,” he said.

Waithera said she is still anguished after losing her daughter, her family’s role model and mentor.

She had on Sunday at Makongeni Phase 10 Estate home in Thika, said her life will never be the same again without her sweetest girl who used to buy her gifts, including during Easter. “She’d bring me earrings, perfume, a purse or some fashion clothes. She was a great girl.”