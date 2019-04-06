Why Kenya-Uganda trade pact on SGR is raw and dumb deal

Last week President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni struck a wide-ranging trade agreement.

The deal basically removes existing trade barriers and commits Uganda to Kenya’s component of the SGR under the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative.

Uganda will freely export milk, chicken and eggs, and increase its sugar exports from 36,000 to 90,000 tonnes annually.

In addition, Uganda will get land in Naivasha to develop a dry port for its cargo. On its part, it committed to link its SGR component to Kenya’s to increase the viability of this massive infrastructure project.

Since the political class is either too pre-occupied or compromised by the politics of 2022 and the handshake to care about matters of national interest, ordinary Kenyans should be applauded for questioning whether the President and his aides have struck a fair deal for the country.

Whereas Uganda will get tangible returns from this deal, many Kenyans on social media and social places are understandably at a loss what benefit Kenya stands to get.

Last weekend I heard one disgusted mzee in a social club describe the agreement as an “Abunuasi deal” but I am contented to call it a raw deal.

Before I explain that, it is important to understand the three features or circumstances under which such a deal is made.

First is the conflict of interest, which compromises the ability and capacity of a dealmaker to strike the best agreement for a client or principal. Second, is the competence of the negotiator particularly a misunderstanding of the adversary’s position and strategic interests. Third is the eagerness to strike a deal borne of insufficient appreciation of your own strength and leverage in the negotiation.

Based on available information. it is not easy to tell which of these factors were at play during Uhuru-Museveni talks. To my mind, there are five reasons why Kenya got itself a raw deal.

One Uganda is a landlocked country whose main cities, towns and the majority of its population must easily, effectively and affordably access the sea through the port of Mombasa precisely because they are located or live within 300km from the Kenya–Uganda border. In short, it is in Uganda’s strategic interest and economic necessity to access the sea and the port of Mombasa has no real competition whatsoever on this score. It is, therefore, dumb in my view to strike a deal with Uganda under the delusion that Kampala has a choice to connect its SGR to the port of Dar es Salaam or Tanga.

FUNDING SGR TO KISUMU