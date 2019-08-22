Nameless and Wahu have ‘no secret bank accounts’

Nameless and Wahu are truly a power couple after reigning in the same industry and maintaining a happy marriage for over 10 years.

Now, Nameless says he and his wife have no secret bank accounts from each other as their relationship is based on trust.

"We are a family, so pesa yangu ni yetu na pesa yake," Nameless told Word Is on Friday.

Aside from being musicians, they both have other businesses. Wahu has a salon (Afro Siri), while Nameless does architecture.

They do their ventures jointly and buy properties together. "I support her business and she supports mine because we want to grow together," Nameless said.

His advice to other couples is to have both an individual and a joint account. "An individual account in which you can pay yourself a salary and a joint account for whatever projects you have upcoming," he said.

Some couples have secret accounts from each other because there is a lack of trust.

"It depends on where a relationship is. There is no need to hide, so we don't have secret bank accounts," he said.

Nameless and Wahu will be celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary next month.