No more babies, says Kaka's wife

King Kaka wife Nana Owiti says she is not giving birth again despite her many posts on Instagram on baby fever."I think I am done with giving birth," Nana told Word Is on Thursday.

The mother of two has constantly been posting photos with young babies and fans have been left wondering if it is a sign she wants baby number three.

In one post, she wrote, "Or maybe I’m the one with the baby fever?" a fan responded, " Baby number three, Could be.. "

Nana then posted another photo of King Kaka holding a baby and captioned, "Huyu mtu ni Kama ako na baby fever.

The couple lost their first bay through a miscarriage which she says affected her much because it was her first pregnancy.

"It kept worrying me if I would ever get my baby and time we would argue with Kaka, I was affected because I thought it was because I was had a miscarriage," she said.