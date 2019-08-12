Enough of dating broke men, says Amber Ray

Businesswoman Amber Ray has set the record straight. She won't date you if you are broke!

She is now not welcoming anyone who is below her status.

She has been there, done that and is over it, and is not planning to do it again.

In a Q&A session with her Insta followers, a fan asked her whether she can date someone below her status and though not straight-forward, her answer was no.

Amber Ray said she can never again date a broke guy. She once dated a broke guy and she never liked the experience, especially once the money started flowing in for the guy.

The video vixen assured her fans that will never go back to her past. Despite being a single mom to a son with whom she sired with business mogul Zaheer Jhanda, the beauty is in no hurry to get married.

Her ambition was to get married and have five kids before turning 30 but that is now history as she disclosed that she is now single.

"Not even ready. And even if I was, I wouldn’t post him …bitches out here are so wicked.. they will be hitting on him wakitaka kuskia kama wewe."