I've forgiven Diamond, says Zari

Says she's in a better place.

• Zari added that she will also ensure that despite him neglecting his children, Tiffah and Nillan, they also forgive him.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
08 August 2019 - 05:00
Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan says she has forgiven former husband Diamond Platnumz for wronging her, including lying on a live radio interview that she cheated on him with Peter of P-Square and her body trainer.

“There is something about forgiveness and I have learnt to forgive him and his mistakes because now I’m in a better place,” she said in an interview with Millard Ayo.

Zari added that she will ensure his children, Tiffah and Nillan, also forgive him for neglecting them.

 

“They are too young now, but in future, I don’t want Tiffah to [hold] a grudge [against] her dad,” she said.

Zari said the Kanyaga hitmaker cheated on her and even sired a child outside of wedlock when they were still together.

“I wanted to make a long-lasting marriage with Diamond and he even knows that I did not cheat on him with any man,” she said.

Diamond in an earlier interview said the worst thing Zari did to him was cheat with Peter from Nigerian duo P-Square.

Zari said she met Peter before meeting Diamond and that is when she took pictures with him.

“The pictures he was talking about were taken in 2011 when I was still with Ivan [late husband],” she said.

Diamond is dating a Kenyan girl and expecting a child with her.

 

Zari said she and Diamond will always be her children’s parents.

“Even if he gets married to 20 women, that fact will never change, there will be only one Mama Tiffah,” she said.

