Betty Bayo to update fans about her wedding

Gospel singer Betty Bayo says she will inform fans about her wedding when the right time comes. “Right now, our relationship is still on the basics, but when the time comes I will say,” she told Word Is yesterday.

The 11th-hour hitmaker first shared information about her engagement on social media early this year.

Asked why she has not posted much about her fiance, Betty said, “The guy am dating is not comfortable with me posting and talking about him, so that is why I will not be posting or revealing too much about him. Hataki mapenzi ya magazeti,” she said.

Betty was previously married to controversial pastor Kanyari, whom she described as a “good man with a good heart”. The two wedded in 2012 at a private ceremony.

They separated three years later.

Betty says she wanted a marriage that would last and to start a family. “As a celebrity, your fans expect too much from you, and you may want to make them happy because there is no one who wants their weakness to show in public,” she said.