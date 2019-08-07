MP Theuri to hold a talent search event

Embakasi West MP George Theuri is inviting all young people for a talent search event on August 18 at Umoja 1 Primary School.

"If you are an artiste and talented, show up on that day so we can see what we can do for you," Theuri told Word Is yesterday.

Entrance fee is Sh200 for children and Sh250 for adults. "It will be a good gig, so come and enjoy yourself as we get entertained," he said.

Theuri says as the MP, he wants to give the talented youths a recording deal with Culture Hub studio, opened by Jabali Africa Rock band, who grew up in Umoja and now have a studio in Kenya based in Mlolongo. They want to promote artistes from within Embakasi West because that is where it all began for them

Jabali Afrika's members include Fundi Konde and George Mukabi, and the band incorporates customary instruments such as the Mbumbumbu bass drums, the Sikuti drum and chivoti flute.

Jabali Afrika began in the early '90s, composed of dancers, singers, and drummers from the Kenyan National Theatre. The band chose its name from the Kiswahili word for "rock," jabali, and included Afrika as a reminder of its heritage.

It initially performed traditional Kenyan songs and gained the attention of the Kenyan National Talent Search, leading to international tours.