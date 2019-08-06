DJ Mo celebrates wife's birthday in Naivasha

DJ Mo has treated his wife Size 8 to a birthday getaway at Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort in Naivasha.

The birthday started on a high note at Friends car wash and beauty parlour in Kilimani, where the couple shared a cake with their friends. The couple then travelled to Naivasha with their daughter, where they are currently enjoying themselves.

Size 8 has turned 32 years. DJ Mo took to Instagram, where he showered Size 8 with praises for being a good mother and wife.

"I can write so many books about you, but today I just wanna celebrate you for loving me, being a good wife, being a good mum to @ladashabelle, the love you have for God and a lot more. You are the best, we have had our ups and downs but what matters is that you are in my life and I love you," DJ Mo wrote.

Size 8, on the other hand, thanked God for enabling her to create a family with him. "I love you Lord thank you for keeping me alive and allowing me to share this life with my love DJ Mo and Ladasha belle all the other babies in future and giving me a chance to know you and serve you what a great honour."

The mother of one went on to testify and thank God for preserving her life. "The public may not know this but countless times the devil tried to take my life away. I've been battling with sickness for five years now and even Wambo (her daughter) is a miracle," she wrote.

"Rushed to the emergency room countless times but who be like my Jesus death where is your sting my life is the victory of Jesus in 3D! Guys money fame and fortune is not everything important is are you alive to even spend time with your loved ones because you are alive give God the glory and praise."

The two have been married since 2013 and are currently expecting their second child.