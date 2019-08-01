SOCIAL BYTE

Bishop Kiuna says he battled cancer

Bishop survived a bout with cancer last year

• His heart goes out to all the families affected by the disease

by ELIZABETH NGIJI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
01 August 2019 - 06:00
JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna has revealed that last year he was battling cancer, adding that his heart goes out to all the families affected by the disease.

"I'm so grateful to God for having seen me through a difficult battle with cancer last year," he wrote on Twitter.

 
 

His admission comes days after Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso succumbed to cancer at the Nairobi Hospital on Monday.

The country is also mourning Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, who succumbed to cancer this month.

