Bishop Kiuna says he battled cancer

JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna has revealed that last year he was battling cancer, adding that his heart goes out to all the families affected by the disease.

"I'm so grateful to God for having seen me through a difficult battle with cancer last year," he wrote on Twitter.

His admission comes days after Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso succumbed to cancer at the Nairobi Hospital on Monday.

The country is also mourning Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, who succumbed to cancer this month.