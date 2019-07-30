Close

MANTLE PASSED

Esther Wahome mourns her dad

She hails him as a great man, mentor and prayer warrior

In Summary

• Singer pays tribute after speaking to him on his deathbed

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
30 July 2019 - 06:00
Esther Wahome
Esther Wahome
Image: Courtesy

Gospel singer Esther Wahome lost her evangelist father to cancer on Saturday. In a moving tribute, Esther described him as a great man, mentor and prayer warrior.

"RIP my loving dad EV. William Wahome Gikonyo. My dad, my mentor, my spiritual cover, my prophet, my friend, my greatest fan, my cheerleader," she wrote.

 
 

"You taught me the word, you taught me to be a prayer warrior, you made me understand my kingdom mandate, you taught me music, you taught me how to proclaim and possess all that is my portion.

"I’m grateful to have spoken to you in your last minute, to have been there holding you, and to have had you pass on a mantle to me, before you crossed over.

"Rest in Paradise great revivalist. RIP Baba Esther Wahome, as you preferred to be called."

Wahu loses a kilo a week in her workout challenge

Wahu says she has lost a Kilogram and working to lose more.
Sasa
6 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
30 July 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. ‘Wamlambez’ and other Sheng words trending
    3d ago Lifestyle

  2. Surprise birthday party for Gilgil OCS Kipchumba
    1d ago Word Is

  3. Shaffie Weru joins Homeboyz Radio as programmes controller
    17h ago Entertainment

  4. Esther Wahome mourns her dad
    5h ago Word Is

  5. Check out pastor Pius Muiru’s village mansion in Kigumo
    2yr ago Word Is

Latest Videos