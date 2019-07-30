Esther Wahome mourns her dad

Gospel singer Esther Wahome lost her evangelist father to cancer on Saturday. In a moving tribute, Esther described him as a great man, mentor and prayer warrior.

"RIP my loving dad EV. William Wahome Gikonyo. My dad, my mentor, my spiritual cover, my prophet, my friend, my greatest fan, my cheerleader," she wrote.

"You taught me the word, you taught me to be a prayer warrior, you made me understand my kingdom mandate, you taught me music, you taught me how to proclaim and possess all that is my portion.

"I’m grateful to have spoken to you in your last minute, to have been there holding you, and to have had you pass on a mantle to me, before you crossed over.

"Rest in Paradise great revivalist. RIP Baba Esther Wahome, as you preferred to be called."