EABL winner scoops Sh1 million

Multimedia University student Elvis Otieno, 22, has emerged the winner of Got Skillz, a logo talent competition by EABL.

Otieno will take home Sh1 million and the logo he designed will now be refined into a final version, which will become the corporate symbol for the company.

He will also undergo mentorship at WPP-Scangroup, where he will get the opportunity to learn from some of East Africa’s most experienced creative designers, giving him a chance to develop his skill into a career.

Elvis’ design was among the top 20 selected from 385 submissions for a hackathon at Nairobi Garage, the penultimate stage of the competition.