EABL winner scoops Sh1 million

He will also undergo mentorship at WPP-Scangroup

In Summary

• Elvis Otieno beat 19 other finalists during a hackathon at Nairobi Garage

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
26 July 2019 - 06:00
Elvis Otieno
Elvis Otieno
Multimedia University student Elvis Otieno, 22, has emerged the winner of Got Skillz, a logo talent competition by EABL.

Otieno will take home Sh1 million and the logo he designed will now be refined into a final version, which will become the corporate symbol for the company.

 

He will also undergo mentorship at WPP-Scangroup, where he will get the opportunity to learn from some of East Africa’s most experienced creative designers, giving him a chance to develop his skill into a career.

Elvis’ design was among the top 20 selected from 385 submissions for a hackathon at Nairobi Garage, the penultimate stage of the competition.

