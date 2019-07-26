Close

NAMING RIGHTS

Budaboss sues Vivo Energy Kenya

Accuses them of deceiving the market that Vivo’s products have been endorsed by him

In Summary

• He questions the use of his TV name as a tagline for their products.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
26 July 2019 - 05:00
Fredrick Owino Omondi aka BUDABOSS
Fredrick Owino Omondi aka BUDABOSS
Image: Courtesy

Fredrick Omondi, alias Budaboss, has moved to the High Court to stop Vivo Energy Kenya from using the Budaboss tagline, which the company is using to market its products.

He is a renowned entertainer and media personality, whose Budaboss Mark entity became famous during the TV show 'Hapa Kule News' in 2013.

He has since then extensively used this Mark in his work and notably in advertisements and endorsements of various products and services.

 

Omondi’s advocate (Ms Kimeto) has argued that Vivo’s choice of a tagline for their products that so closely resembles her client's is not coincidental.

Rather, it is calculated deliberately to deceive and confuse the market into believing that Vivo’s products have been endorsed by Omondi, or that the Vivo is in a joint venture with Omondi, which is not the case, she argues.

Kimetto has urged the Court to stop Vivo from using the tagline.

On July 24, Lady Justice Grace Nzioka directed Vivo to respond to the allegations in 21 days. The case shall be heard on September 19.

More:

Vivo Energy edge past Bamburi Cement in Mombasa League duel

Bamburi took lead through Duncan Were barely two minutes into the match
Sports
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
26 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Every watch tells a story: Rotich and Thugge's wrist game
    1d ago Lifestyle

  2. Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah spends night in Nairobi
    1d ago Entertainment

  3. Politician regrets Sh200k shot on ‘borehole’ TV girl
    1d ago Word Is

  4. Tycoon pays socialites Sh1m for orgy
    3d ago Word Is

  5. Baby talk will scare mum: Betty Kyallo slams media
    1d ago Word Is

Latest Videos