Budaboss sues Vivo Energy Kenya

Fredrick Omondi, alias Budaboss, has moved to the High Court to stop Vivo Energy Kenya from using the Budaboss tagline, which the company is using to market its products.

He is a renowned entertainer and media personality, whose Budaboss Mark entity became famous during the TV show 'Hapa Kule News' in 2013.

He has since then extensively used this Mark in his work and notably in advertisements and endorsements of various products and services.

Omondi’s advocate (Ms Kimeto) has argued that Vivo’s choice of a tagline for their products that so closely resembles her client's is not coincidental.

Rather, it is calculated deliberately to deceive and confuse the market into believing that Vivo’s products have been endorsed by Omondi, or that the Vivo is in a joint venture with Omondi, which is not the case, she argues.

Kimetto has urged the Court to stop Vivo from using the tagline.

On July 24, Lady Justice Grace Nzioka directed Vivo to respond to the allegations in 21 days. The case shall be heard on September 19.