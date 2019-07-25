Close

MADARAKA FESTIVAL

One Vibe set to start in Kisumu

Organisers hope to produce a Madaraka Festival in each community

• Event brings together Africa’s finest musicians and creatives to celebrate music and civic purpose

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
25 July 2019 - 05:00
One Vibe is presenting the 5th annual Madaraka Festival with a celebration and fundraising dinner in Seattle. 

On August 3, Madaraka Festival will bring fans to Kisumu for the first time, after being held in Seattle, Washington, since 2014, at the prestigious Museum of Pop Culture at Seattle Centre.

Madaraka Festival brings Africa’s finest musicians and creatives together with world-renowned artists and innovators for a celebration of music and civic purpose.

One Vibe founder Simon Okello said they hope to produce a Madaraka Festival in each community, with the proceeds supporting that community as well as One Vibe’s work.

"Our goal is to leverage our network throughout Africa to reach many communities through music, the universal language," he said. 

Artistes set to perform are Khaligraph Jones, Musa Jakadala, Nazizi, Karun and DJ Kriss, hosted by comedian Eric Omondi.

