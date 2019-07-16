Zari in love with Governor Sonko

Diamond's ex, Zari Hassan, says she secretly admires 'handsome' Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and hopes to meet him by the end of the year.

Speaking in a radio interview in South Africa, she said, “I want to reveal my love for the handsome Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. He is the man I have secretly admired for a long time.

"I love this handsome governor because he is a man of impeccable character and passionate convictions. He is not as boyish as the other kid who has been chasing me around.”

Zari said she cares about Mike Sonko because he reminds her of Ivan, her late husband.

“If you see Mike, please pass a word to him and tell him someone cares about him. I love this man because despite being powerful, he shares traits with my late beloved husband Ivan, who loved to help the poor,” she said.