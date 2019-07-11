Diamond’s dad to mum’s bae: I hope you sire another star

Diamond's Platnumz father Abdul Juma finally met Diamond's mother on Sunday during her birthday party at Milimani city.

The two did not see eye to eye before until recently, when the singer agreed to fund his father's medical bills. The two are now enjoying a new happy life, weeks after ironing out their differences.

"I'm doing well and Diamond's contribution towards my health is great. I could not wear shoes but now I can," Juma told Wasafi media.

The parents separated a long time ago, and both have since moved on with their lives. Diamond's mother Sandra is dating younger man Rally Jones, while his father has another family.

"I am not jealous that my wife moved on but I thank God and I pray to God that she lives happily with the man who is like me and if possible, she can sire another star like Diamond," Juma said.

He advised her not to focus on what people are saying but instead focus on her life. Asked what's the best gift he had for his ex-wife, Juma said attending her birthday is the greatest gift he had brought for her because there have been many other occasions when he has not been invited.

Wasafi boss Diamond Platnumz threw a combined birthday party for his girlfriend Tanasha Donna and his mother Bi Sandra, who share their birth dates and month.