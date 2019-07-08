Let us post our real lives, urges Mercy Masika

• Masika says her latest song addresses people's struggles to keep up with peers.
• Her message to celebrities who post fake lives of themselves on social media is they need to be real to help more people.
Gospel singer Mercy Masika has released a new song titled 'Muite Yesu'. Speaking to Word Is on Friday, she said the song is for everyone because it is addressing what has lately been happening.
"A lot of people post nice things about themselves on social media but do not post their real lives," she said.
Masika said this has led to many people getting into depression because they think they are not living the best lives like their friends."People need to remain true with what they have and trust God in everything," she said.
Masika's songs are not just entertaining but timeless as well. She is among the first names that will pop up if you randomly ask any Kenyan about the best gospel artistes in the country.
"It is God's grace because there is nothing in particular but most of all, I want to be a blessing to my generation and because I can only become one through my music, that is what I use," she said.
Song: Muite Yesu Artist: Mercy Masika Audio: Still Alive Production Video: Still Alive Production Year: 2019 Styled by Brian Babu MERCY MASIKA CONTACTS ...
Masika was recently appointed as the UN refugee agency’s national goodwill ambassador for Kenya.
Before her appointment, she served as a high profile supporter of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, championing the agency’s LuQuLuQu campaign to change the narrative of the African refugee.
"It is a blessing to serve humanity. There are so many refugees living in Kenya whom we don't know about, and my aim is to create awareness about them. And tell people about them," she said.
She encouraged people to put more effort into knowing Jesus because He is the solution to all their problems.
"Don't think about suicide as a solution to your problems. The best thing is to talk about your problems with your friends, whom you can really confide in."