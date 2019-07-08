Let us post our real lives, urges Mercy Masika

Gospel singer Mercy Masika has released a new song titled 'Muite Yesu'. Speaking to Word Is on Friday, she said the song is for everyone because it is addressing what has lately been happening.

"A lot of people post nice things about themselves on social media but do not post their real lives," she said.

Masika said this has led to many people getting into depression because they think they are not living the best lives like their friends."People need to remain true with what they have and trust God in everything," she said.

Masika's songs are not just entertaining but timeless as well. She is among the first names that will pop up if you randomly ask any Kenyan about the best gospel artistes in the country.

"It is God's grace because there is nothing in particular but most of all, I want to be a blessing to my generation and because I can only become one through my music, that is what I use," she said.