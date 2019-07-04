Close

DOUBLE BLESSINGS

Diamond to fete mum, Tanasha

Duo share a birthday

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
04 July 2019 - 05:00
Diamond Platnumz has announced that his mother and girlfriend share their birthdays.

He will be holding a joint birthday on Sunday in Tanzania to celebrate them.

In a video shared by the singer on Instagram, Diamond describes Tanasha as the ‘woman of his life’.

 
 

This is the first the Bongo singer is coming out to say this about a woman he is dating. Despite having been with other women, the singer seems to have found true love in Tanasha.

"Sikuwahi kufikiria kuna siku itatokea Mwanamke wa Maisha yangu atashare siku ya kuzaliwa na Mama yangu Kipenzi...Licha ya Tareh 07 ya Mwezi wa 07 Kuwa Siku Muhimu, sasa imekuwa ni siku Kubwa kwenye Maisha yangu," he wrote on Instagram.

Tanasha wrote, "Can't wait to celebrate this big day with my loved ones and the rest attending."

Sasa
1 month ago
