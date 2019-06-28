Close

FRIENDLY EXES

Jux, Vanessa now in ‘Sumaku’ collabo

Despite split talk, Jux has not confirmed or denied the issue

In Summary

• Mdee told fans they are indeed no longer together but remain good friends

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
28 June 2019 - 05:00
Juma Jux with Vanessa Mdee
Image: Courtesy

Juma Jux has released a love song, 'Sumaki,' featuring his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Mdee. The two broke up but it seems like they were promoting their new project.

In a question and answer session with fans on Instagram, Mdee said they are indeed no longer together but remain good friends.

In another emotional Twitter post a few weeks ago, she opened up and said she has on numerous occasions shed a few tears and gone without food. A post that was interpreted to be referencing the split.

“Every day I tell you about how strong I am. Today I’ll tell you about how defeated I feel. I’ve cried for hours, I’ve had nothing to eat. I’ve cancelled every meeting. I’ve sat in darkness curtains shut..."

Juma Jux has not confirmed or denied the issue.

