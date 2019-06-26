Crystal targets legacy of being a good songwriter

Sol Generation artiste Crystal Asige wants to be remembered as a good songwriter.

Speaking to Word Is on Wednesday, she said, "I also want to show young people with disabilities, especially girls and boys, that all one needs is hard work."

She says in every artiste's life, a lot happens behind the scene but the end product is what attracts the audience."No matter the struggles, press on."

Crystal was diagnosed with degenerative eye disease as a teenager. She says the condition has taught her to live by faith, not by sight, to be fearless and to stay humble.

"Each of our stories is different and for now that I can't completely see, I am very focused on what I am doing," she said.