Crystal targets legacy of being a good songwriter

Sol Generation artiste Crystal Asige wants to be remembered as a good songwriter.
Speaking to Word Is on Wednesday, she said, "I also want to show young people with disabilities, especially girls and boys, that all one needs is hard work."
She says in every artiste's life, a lot happens behind the scene but the end product is what attracts the audience."No matter the struggles, press on."
Crystal was diagnosed with degenerative eye disease as a teenager. She says the condition has taught her to live by faith, not by sight, to be fearless and to stay humble.
"Each of our stories is different and for now that I can't completely see, I am very focused on what I am doing," she said.
"What is happening with other female artistes, I don't care because I know I am in my own lane."
Crystal Asige features alongside BenSoul, Kaskazini (a Kenyan urban-fusion trio formed by Chris, Ywaya and Israel) and Nviiri.
In an earlier interview with Word Is, Sauti Sol's Bien said the two met 10 years ago but lost contact thereafter.
"A few years ago I was looking for songwriters and someone introduced me to her, saying she is a good songwriter," Bien said.
Crystal has a wealth of experience working in the music scene locally and abroad. Her performances in Mombasa, Nairobi and the UK are largely influenced by Afro, Soul and Funk music.
She performs with her live band, ‘Chemi Chemi’. Her single 'Pulled Under' topped a UK chart show in 2016.
"Expect more projects from me and Sol Generation plus other collabos," Crystal said.
