Artistes using witchcraft planned my downfall — DK

Five months after a 20-year-old woman accused him and fellow gospel singer Hopekid of rape and Herpes infection, DK Kwenye Beat has cleared the air.

Speaking to Massawe on Radio Jambo yesterday, he blamed his woes on career wreckers in the industry driven by witchcraft.

After news of the scandal broke, the ‘Furifuri’ singer was trolled, but he apologised online and blamed his actions on ‘Satan’.

DK, who has since kept mum about the whole issue, has denied being involved, blaming other gospel artistes for his downfall.

DK was later heard making fun of the situation and asking the girl he was alleged to have been with to show proof that he did what he was accused of. This irked Kenyans, who bashed him on social media for his ‘careless’ behaviour.

But yesterday, DK said, "First of all, I chose to clear this during my birthday because I don't want to ever talk about it.

"I want to put this clear today that I did not rape anyone. I am not sick. I have all the results, and she was not my lover. The leaked audio that was circulated was not me."

DK insists that the girl was used unknowingly by gospel artistes in the industry to ruin his career.