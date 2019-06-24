Opponents wanted me dead, says MP John Kiarie

Dagoretti MP John Kiarie has opened up about his scars. Kiarie, a former comedian, says he was attacked while campaigning for his seat as an MP.

"When I was on the campaign trail, I was attacked by a gang of goons," he said during an Engage Talk called, 'The scars I carry'.

"Some opponents did not want me on the ballot paper, and they sent some goons because they wanted me dead."