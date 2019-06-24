Close

Opponents wanted me dead, says MP John Kiarie

He spoke during an Engage Talk called, 'The scars I carry'

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
24 June 2019 - 06:00
Dagoretti MP John Kiarie has opened up about his scars. Kiarie, a former comedian, says he was attacked while campaigning for his seat as an MP.

"When I was on the campaign trail, I was attacked by a gang of goons," he said during an Engage Talk called, 'The scars I carry'.

 

"Some opponents did not want me on the ballot paper, and they sent some goons because they wanted me dead."

The ex Redykyulass star says the goons sent by political opponents left his left hand badly injured.

"I was really beaten to a pulp. And before I passed out, these guys who had been surrounding me with these crude weapons, one of them attempted to hit my head, so I lifted my arm and the jembe stick hit my hand and it went limp."

