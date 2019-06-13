Close

Rich Mavoko: No apologies to WCB

Tanzanian singer thrived under the record label, but he says some expectations were not met

In Summary

• Bongo star left Wasafi in August last year, before his contract ended

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
13 June 2019 - 05:00
After leaving WCB unannounced, Rich Mavoko has come out to say that he doesn't owe anyone at the record label any apology.

"When I got there, I never found anyone that was successful than the one that is the owner of the label. What am I apologising for? What wrong did I do? I have no problem with anyone at WCB," he told Dosen Selection on Monday.

 

He says he cancelled the contract after things went south between him and his former management.

"My contract never ended, though there are things that went contrary to what I wanted. I stayed for a long time with songs that I never got a chance to release. There is a time my mum even called them to ask about my songs. I didn't see a future with them anymore."

1 week ago
