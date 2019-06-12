Close

THREE MONTHS A FATHER

I am enjoying fatherhood, says Shaniqwa

He said once you become a parent, there are some things you must stop.

• Comedian says parenthood domesticates someone, altering their social life.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
12 June 2019 - 05:00
Shaniqwa
Shaniqwa
Comedian Kevin Mwangi, popularly known as Shaniqwa, says he is enjoying fatherhood after his wife delivered a bouncing baby boy three months ago.

"Fatherhood is very interesting and I am enjoying every bit of it," Shaniqwa told Word Is on Monday.

He said once you become a parent, there are some things you must stop.

 

"Nowadays things like spending out with friends are no longer a part of me. I find myself in the house most of the times just to be with my son," Shaniqwa said.

He said raising a child baffles him sometimes, when he doesn't know what the child wants.

The soft-spoken actor found his niche by playing a socialite’s character, something his director advised him to try.

Shaniqwa is now one of the most popular characters in the industry, thanks to his bravery to take on such a gender-bending character.

