VOTING POWER

Shaffie Weru joins BET academy

Kiss presenter lands role that will see him play a part in determining the winners

In Summary

• Shaffie was selected because he is a prominent personality in the entertainment industry.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
11 June 2019 - 05:00
Shaffie Weru
Shaffie Weru
Image: Courtesy

Kiss FM presenter Shaffie Weru has been enrolled into the Black Entertainment Television awards academy.

"This year’s nominations are a reflection of what's happening in entertainment today," programming VP Ava L Hall said in a statement.

"It is important for us to select prominent members of the culture to help us showcase the best of the best."

Members of the voting academy are asked to cast votes based on talent, not politics or popularity. "Your vote matters and plays an integral role in the continued success of the BET Awards as the #1 most watched show on cable," Hall said.

BET honours the best in black entertainment worldwide. The awards were established in 2001 by the BET network to celebrate African Americans and other American minorities in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment over the past year.

